TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 50,723 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $94,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.19 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $82.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.