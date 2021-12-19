TruWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.3% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $11,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $178.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.10. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

