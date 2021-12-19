TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 360 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.7% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,167 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,619,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $547.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $566.55. The company has a market capitalization of $242.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.