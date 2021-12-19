TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 151,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,228,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,236,000 after buying an additional 62,326 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 549,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter.

GSIE opened at $34.32 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28.

