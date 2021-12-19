TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $16.68 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $384.91 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.74 and its 200-day moving average is $371.05.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.