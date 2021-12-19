TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $9.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $424.39 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.11 and a 52 week high of $435.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $422.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.95.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

