TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD stock opened at $387.98 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $405.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

