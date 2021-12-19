TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 532 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $540.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

