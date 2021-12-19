TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 58,179 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 9.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $82,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.50 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

