TruWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 515.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,948 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $22,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.4% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 478.3% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 162,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 134,268 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $63.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average is $62.94.

