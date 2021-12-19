Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ opened at $64.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

