Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5,688.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.61.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $197.24 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.60 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.