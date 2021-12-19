Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $192.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.46. The firm has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $187.88 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.45.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

