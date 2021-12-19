Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $619.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $620.49 and its 200 day moving average is $604.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

