Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average is $58.30. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

