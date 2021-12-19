Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,130 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.