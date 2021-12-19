Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $681,422,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,762,301,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,270,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $156,240,000 after purchasing an additional 937,815 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $43.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of -179.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

In other Twitter news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 1,400,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $274,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,090 shares of company stock worth $5,379,515. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.