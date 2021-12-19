Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will announce $11.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.55 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $10.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $50.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.13 billion to $51.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $51.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.51 billion to $52.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $85.43 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average is $77.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,680,222. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.