U Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $46,980.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. U Network has a total market capitalization of $844,338.25 and approximately $46,980.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, U Network has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Sentinel (DVPN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- CyberVein (CVT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
U Network Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
Buying and Selling U Network
