Ubex (UBEX) Achieves Market Cap of $792,305.07

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $792,305.07 and approximately $434,378.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012762 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00197409 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001110 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.