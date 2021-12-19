Ubiq (UBQ) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and $6,167.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

