UCA Coin Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UCA Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. UCA Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $7,907.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00053018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.97 or 0.08320933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00076375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,036.15 or 0.99869167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00048585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002662 BTC.

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,332,464,621 coins and its circulating supply is 2,302,733,278 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

UCA Coin Coin Trading

