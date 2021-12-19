UChain Price Down 6.8% This Week (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. UChain has a total market cap of $31,508.89 and $3,590.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UChain has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00040710 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006983 BTC.

UChain Coin Profile

UChain (UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official website is uchain.world . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

