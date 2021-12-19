UMA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $35.24 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. UMA has a market cap of $576.88 million and $35.24 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.93 or 0.00018910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00041140 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007134 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,496,627 coins and its circulating supply is 64,613,975 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

