Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $12.53 million and approximately $79,773.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,899.26 or 0.08258722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00076945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,195.10 or 0.99960314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00049122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.