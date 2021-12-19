Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) One Day Volume Hits $9.43 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for $8.80 or 0.00018763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $44.85 million and $9.43 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.58 or 0.00231465 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000696 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.00 or 0.00522297 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00069148 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.