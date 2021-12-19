Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Pantheon Investment Group LLC

Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 4.2% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

UNP opened at $242.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.35. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

