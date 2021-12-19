Unistake Tops One Day Volume of $22,378.00 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. Unistake has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and $22,378.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00053131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.90 or 0.08273851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00076510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,074.39 or 0.99947658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00048965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 211,964,298 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

