United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Update

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 204,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Bancorp by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in United Bancorp by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Bancorp by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. United Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

