United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $332.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.35 and a 200-day moving average of $342.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.30.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

