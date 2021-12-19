Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OLED stock traded up $5.32 on Friday, reaching $153.87. 1,271,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,197. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $139.83 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.22.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLED. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

