Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Up 41.0% in November

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the November 15th total of 88,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

UEIC opened at $40.06 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $524.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UEIC shares. TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 112,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

