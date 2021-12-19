Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

UETMF stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10.

Get Universal Entertainment alerts:

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.