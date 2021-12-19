UnlimitedIP 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $88,671.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $88,671.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00040413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006892 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

