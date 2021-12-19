Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Upwork by 32.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1,775.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 571,226 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 73.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 626,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,228,000 after purchasing an additional 265,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 36.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,523,965.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $68,225.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,973. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $34.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.76 and a beta of 1.91. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.