urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Short Interest Up 23.0% in November

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 192,400 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

UGRO stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $106.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. urban-gro has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $162.00.

In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,304 shares of company stock worth $393,790 over the last ninety days. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of urban-gro by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 251,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of urban-gro by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 207,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of urban-gro by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

