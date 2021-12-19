VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the November 15th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other VAALCO Energy news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 100,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 879,437 shares of company stock worth $3,487,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 60.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 62.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE:EGY opened at $2.99 on Friday. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $175.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.30.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.79 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 26.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

