Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Down 22.3% in November

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 396,800 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the November 15th total of 510,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaccinex by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 356,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vaccinex by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 38,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vaccinex by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,107,000. 5.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. Vaccinex has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease.

