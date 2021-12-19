Validity (VAL) Achieves Market Cap of $28.22 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $28.22 million and $5.10 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Validity has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Validity coin can now be bought for $6.32 or 0.00013365 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005375 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00038684 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.60 or 0.00459924 BTC.

About Validity

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,467,904 coins and its circulating supply is 4,462,971 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.