Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Short Interest Update

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the November 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VALN stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Valneva has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $67.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44.

Get Valneva alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Valneva during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Valneva during the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter valued at about $659,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VALN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valneva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.