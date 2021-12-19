Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Short Interest Update

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the November 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
VALN stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Valneva has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $67.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Valneva during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Valneva during the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter valued at about $659,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Valneva Company Profile
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
