Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires 81,738 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,738 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 4.3% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of FedEx worth $50,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,092,110,000 after acquiring an additional 45,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $659,316,000 after acquiring an additional 199,560 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.36.

NYSE FDX opened at $250.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

