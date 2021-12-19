VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Purchased by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the quarter. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for 1.8% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,238,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after buying an additional 77,582 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 198,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 33,765 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC increased its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 86,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 190.6% during the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 154,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 101,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth $239,000.

VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

