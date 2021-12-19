VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of MOAT opened at $75.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.29. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $78.43.

