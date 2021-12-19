Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $167.26 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $171.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.46.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

