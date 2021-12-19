Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Decreased by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.