Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,181 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.