Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.