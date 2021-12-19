Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Raised by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101,764 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $48.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

