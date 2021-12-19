Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Raised by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after buying an additional 313,651 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,041,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.12 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $93.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.