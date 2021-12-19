Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 9.6% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $23,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,963,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 63,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.12 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $93.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.